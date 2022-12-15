Kunchacko Boban-starrer ‘Ariyippu’ is premiering on this OTT platform on December 16

‘Ariyippu’ (Declaration), which is Mahesh Narayanan’s latest directorial venture after ‘Malik’, has ended it’s run in film festivals this year and is all set to start streaming on a popular OTT platform from December 16. The film featuring Kunchacko Boban and Divya Prabha, was recently screened at the ongoing International Film Festival of Kerala. The festival will conclude on December 16.

The teaser of the film released recently and shows a woman’s dilemma when she learns that an obscene video of her look-alike is doing the rounds on social media. Her fight and the journey to get a declaration of identity makes up the rest of the story.

‘Ariyippu’ has been receiving good feedback in the festival circuits, but Mahesh believes the final verdict will be the audience’s judgement of his work. The editor-turned-director, in a recent interview with a national newspaper, said he was inspired by a Mumbai-based bank-employee’s real-life struggle to get a declaration issued from the high court when she learns a video of her look-alike was doing rounds on social media.

Th movie, which is bankrolled by Kunchacko Boban Productions, Shebin Backer Productions and Mahesh Narayanan, will premier on Netflix on December 16, the OTT giant announced recently.