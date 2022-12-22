Is ‘Besharam Rang’ a copy of this French song? Here is what netizens say

The recently released ‘Besharam Rang’ song from ‘Pathaan’ has been receiving a lot of heat on social media. Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone was massively trolled for wearing some risqué swimwear in the video song. However, the song has broken all records on Youtube by garnering millions of likes and views. Various right-wing groups and a Minister had accused that the colour of a bikini worn by Deepika apparently hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus in the country.

Besides, lots of people have pointed out that the super hit song is a copy of many other songs. Some have even found out that ‘Besharang Rang’ is similar to the ‘Makeba’ song by French artist Jain that was released in 2016. This song that was used in the television commercials of top brands like Levi’s and Mitsubishi and popular American series ‘Dad’ had been incredibly popular.

Meanwhile, some social media users were quick to note the latest song’s resemblances with the ‘Ghungroo’ song in Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘War’ and the song ‘Koyi Fariyaad’ from the movie ‘Tum Bin’ that came out in 2001. The visuals in the video song too seem similar to the songs in ‘War’ and Race2’. Earlier, many had pointed out that the teaser of ‘Pathaan’ was a copy of Hollywood super hero flick ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’. Vishal and Shekar had composed ‘Besharam Rang’ which is sung by Shilpa Rao, Carolisa Monterio, Vishal and Shekar. Interestingly, ‘Pathaan’ would be the next directorial outing of Sidharth Anand after the block buster high octane action thriller ‘War’.