Manju Warrier, Ajith Kumar twin in white. 'Thankyou, sir for being you,' writes actress

Ajith Kumar, whose film 'Thunivu' recently hit theatres was seen twinning in white with actress Manju Warrier. The duo had collaborated for the first time in the film, which revolves around a money heist at a popular bank in Chennai.

The film has been receiving mixed reviews, but praises are pouring in for the actors, especially Manju who plays Kanmani in the film. Taking to social media, the actress posted several images of the two with the caption, “Thankyou sir, for being you.”

Many people expressed their happiness under Manju's post. “You have reinvented yourself after so many years. So much in love with you. You are a true inspiration,” wrote one person.

“Maam, your style of acting is awesome,” wrote another person. “Saw Thunivu. Both you and Ajith are amazing in style and action,” commented another fan.

“Thunivu', which released in theatres on January 11 clashed with Vijay's 'Varisu'. Both the films have reportedly collected Rs 20 crores on the first day.

It’s after 9 years that the box office witnessed a clash of Thala Ajith’s and Vijay’s films on the same day. The last time it happened was in 2014 when Vijay’s 'Jilla' and Ajith’s ‘Veeram’ was released on a Pongal day. Even in Kerala, they had early morning fan shows from 1 am. In Kerala ‘Varisu’ was released on 400 screens while 'Thunivu' got 250 screens.