Vignesh Shivan heads to Sabarimala to witness Makaravilakku. Pic goes viral

Vignesh Shivan, who recently became a father of twins with actress Nayanthara, has posted a photo of him enroute to Sabarimala.

In the photo, Vignesh, who is dressed in khavi mundu and a black shirt, can be seen looking at a board which points to Erumeli. The signage suggests that Vignesh is only four kilometres away from Erumeli, which is considered to be the gateway to Sabarimala. Ayyappa devotees who are headed to Sabarimala stop at Vavar Masjid to seek the blessings of the Muslim saint Vavar.

Vignesh had also visited Sabarimala in 2020 to witness the Makaravilakku. The film director who is known for films like 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' has never shied away from portraying that he is religious as he often posts photos and pictures of his visits to temples, especially in South India. Nayanthara and Vignesh also had a whirlwind tour of a few temples in Kerala and Tamil Nadu after their marriage.

Vignesh had recently visited Kerala after his marriage to Nayanthara, who hails from the state. They had arrived in Kochi to visit Nayanthara's mother as she was unable to travel to Mahabalipuram in Chennai where the couple tied the knot on June 9.