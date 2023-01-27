Fashion designer Masaba Gupta ties the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra

Mumbai: Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta got married to her 'Masaba Masaba' co-actor Satyadeep Misra in an intimate wedding on Friday. The wedding came as a surprise to many in the fashion and film industry.

Masaba took to her Instagram to share the first pictures from the ceremony. The designer wore a pink and golden lehenga with jewellery, while Satyadeep looked dapper in a blush pink kurta. She captioned it: "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"

Masaba is the daughter of veteran actor Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. She made her onscreen debut with 'Masaba Masaba', a web-series featuring both Neena Gupta and Masaba. The actress was also seen in 'Modern Love Mumbai'.

Neena Gupta also posted pictures of the wedding on her Instagram handle. She expressed her happiness about her daughter's marriage. Vivian Richards also came together to bless the couple on their special day.

Satyadeep made his acting debut in 2011 with 'No One Killed Jessica'. His latest big screen outing was as a senior inspector in 'Vikram Vedha' and as a spy in the web series 'Mukhbir'.

(with IANS inputs)