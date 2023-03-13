Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Oscars 2023: Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' bags best animated feature film

Reuters
Published: March 13, 2023 06:58 AM IST Updated: March 13, 2023 07:05 AM IST
Del Torro
Del Torro at academy awards. Photo: Reuters
Topic | Entertainment

Los Angeles: Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio" won the Academy Award for best animated feature film on Sunday, the third Oscar of his career.

The haunting stop-motion musical fantasy was inspired by the 1883 Italian novel "The Adventures of Pinocchio" by Carlo Collodi, and informed by Gris Grimly's illustrations of the 2002 edition of the book.

Del Toro, 58, reimagines the classic story of Pinocchio, a wooden puppet who dreams of being a real boy, who is cared for by carver Geppetto.

RELATED ARTICLES

However, the story of the Netflix Inc film is set in Fascist Italy during the interwar period and World War Two.

"Pinocchio" prevailed over other popular nominees A24's stop-motion film "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On" and the Walt Disney Co 3D animated film "Turning Red."

Del Toro has many accolades, including his 2018 Oscar wins for best picture and best director for "The Shape of Water."

The Guadalajara-born filmmaker's works are known for their infusion of fairy-tale magic, horror motifs, themes of Roman Catholicism, grotesque imagery and use of both Spanish and English.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.