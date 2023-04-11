Actor Siddique comes out in support of Mohanlal, says Sreenivasan's words hurt him

Actor-writer-director Sreenivasan's recent remarks and revelations about Mohanlal seem to have hurt a lot of people in the Malayalam film industry. Close on the heels of Priyadarshan's statement that he was puzzled by Sreenivasan's allegations, actor Siddique said he was baffled and hurt by Sreenivasan's comments against the superstar.

In an interview given to a YouTube channel, Siddique said, Sreenivasan shouldn’t have made such statements and added that Mohanlal wouldn’t want to make heavy weather of the issue.

“I would rather restrain myself from talking about this issue. It is baffling why Sreenivasan made such a comment. He is someone we all adore so much. And it hurts to hear him say such hurtful things about a colleague. Mohanlal also wouldn’t want to make a hue and cry over this. So I am hoping that the controversy will soon die down. I would rather remember some of the memorable dialogues in their films during this occasion. As we all keep saying now and then, “Ellathinum athintethaya samayamundu, Dasa...” (popular dialogue from 'Nadodikkattu' emphasising that good things will happen at the right time),” said Siddique.