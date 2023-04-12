Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth team up for highly-anticipated movie 'Test'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 12, 2023 03:31 PM IST
Madhavan-Siddharth
The film will be directed by Sashikanth. Photo: Instagram/Madhavan/Siddharth
Topic | Entertainment News

Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth are teaming up for a movie titled 'Test'. The motion poster for the film has been unveiled, hinting that it will be based on cricket. Madhavan and Siddharth, who previously appeared together in 'Aayutha Ezhuthu' and 'Rang De Basanti', will reunite after 17 years for this project. Nayanthara's inclusion in the cast has added more power, and it will be interesting to see with whom the actress will be paired up.
The film will be directed by Sashikanth.

Reports suggest that 'Test' will have a Pan-Indian release, with versions available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film features stars from across the entertainment industry in pivotal roles, making it a truly diverse and inclusive production.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.