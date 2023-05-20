NTR Jr's 'Devara' first look leaves fans in awe of his intense persona

Mumbai: NTR Jr has announced the official title of his film, 'Devara', previously known as 'NTR30'. Directed by Kortala Siva, the action drama showcases NTR Jr in a raw and intense avatar, as seen in the recently released first look. Fans are eagerly anticipating the film's release, excited to witness NTR Jr's captivating performance in 'Devara'.

Speaking of his look, NTR Jr appears as an alpha male on a mission in this action spectacle. With 'Devara', which means "God," the star aims to set new benchmarks for the action genre in India.

'Devara' is produced by Yuvasudha Arts & NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film is slated for a Pan-Indian release on April 5, 2024. It also features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles, marking Janhvi Kapoor's debut in the Telugu industry.

The film is produced by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Kosaraju Hari Krishna. Anirudh Ravichander will handle the music, R. Rathnavelu will serve as the cinematographer, Subu Cyril will lead the art department, and Sreekar Prasad will be the editor.

(With IANS inputs)