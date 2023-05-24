'Dhyan’s interviews make me sad', says mother Vimala

Dhyan Sreenivasan, the younger son of renowned scriptwriter and actor Sreenivasan, is often praised for his humorous and witty responses. While his interviews garner popularity among the audience, especially on social media, it appears that his parents are not entirely pleased with them.

According to Dhyan's mother, Vimala, certain interviews given by Dhyan leave her feeling disheartened. During his childhood, Dhyan excelled academically compared to his elder brother Vineeth, who is also a well-known actor, writer, and singer.

Vimala Sreenivasan points out that people generally perceive Dhyan's remarks in a lighthearted manner. However, she admits that she does not watch all of Dhyan's interviews as they make her uncomfortable. Vimala shared these sentiments during an interview with Movie World Media.

"I do watch Dhyan's interviews, but there are certain things that make me sad, so I choose not to watch everything. People often take his words as a joke. When Sreenivasan Chettan was in the hospital, Dhyan made a joke about not asking for parotta. However, we haven't allowed parotta at our home for a long time. I don't endorse the consumption of unhealthy food. Isn't parotta made of Maida? If you have one parotta, you'll end up drinking ten glasses of water just to feel comfortable. That's why I advise against it. On rare occasions, when Dhyan asked me what I wanted, I might have mentioned 'parotta,' and that's why he referred to it. In his younger days, he was academically bright, with a sharper mind than Vineeth. There's a photo of their father presenting an award to both Dhyan and Vineeth. At that time, Vineeth had won a prize at the State School Youth Festival for Mappilapattu," shared Vimala.

However, Vimala did not elaborate on what specific remark from Dhyan had saddened her when asked by the presenter.