Action-packed 'The Flash' final trailer: Fans on edge for epic showdown

The makers have released the final trailer for 'The Flash', which is a highly anticipated DC film set to be screened in theatres worldwide on June 16. The trailer teases DC's version of the multiverse and some solo surprises, including the appearance of DC's first Batman, played by Michael Keaton, and the most recent one, played by Ben Affleck.

Ezra Miller, who plays Barry Allen, aka the Flash, in the franchise, has been facing legal charges over assaulting a woman and violent behaviour on various occasions. However, DC fans have been eagerly waiting for this film after the makers posted a sneak peek into it at the DC FanDome held in 2021.

Michael Shannon will reprise his role as General Zod (after his appearance as well as 'death' in 'Man of Steel'), who seeks to destroy Earth.

The final trailer also shows a glimpse of Supergirl, aka Kara Zor-El, an imprisoned Kryptonian, joining the Flash in his battle against time and General Zod.

Mama and It-fame Andy Muschietti have directed The Flash, which is set to release as the DC Extended Universe's 13th instalment.