'Bhediya', 'Bharatha Circus', 'Sulaikha Manzil': New OTT releases this week

This weekend, a slew of much-anticipated films are streaming on your favourite OTT platforms. Here's a list of films we think you should watch.

'Bhediya'- Hindi

The film revolves around a construction contractors who slowly begins to transform into a wolf after being bitten by a mystical wolf-like creature as he travels through a dense forest in Arunachal Pradesh. Director Amar Kaushik has successfully blended a social and environmental message in this horror-comedy. Bhediya features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead.

(Streaming on Jio Cinema)

'Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum'- Malayalam

The light-hearted comedy-drama, Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum, narrates the story of a Mumbai-based middle-class Malayali businessman – Pachu, who travels to Kerala for an errand. But during his visit, a series of unexpected events lead him to a lucrative opportunity, wrapped in even more surprises and twists than he could have imagined. The film follows Pachu, as he embarks on this transformative journey of empathy, and love, while assisting a spirited senior in her noble endeavor. Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan and produced by Sethu Mannarkkad, the film stars Fahadh Faasil as the protagonist – Prashanth Rajan aka Pachu, with Anjana Jayaprakash, Mohan Agashe, and Indrans in pivotal roles. Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, May 26 with dubs in Tamil and Telugu.

(Streaming on Prime Video)

'Bharatha Circus'- Malayalam

A man arrives at a police station to file a complaint. The subsequent investigation, the incidents that follow during the course of the investigation form the rest of the story. The movie is a political satire and features Binu Pappu, Shine Tom Chacko, among others in the lead roles.

(Streaming on Prime and Simply South)

'Sulaikha Manzil'-Malayalam

The movie features Anarkali Marakar and Lukman Avaran in the lead. Directed by Ashraf Hamza, Sulaikha Manzil follows the story of a couple, who are set to get married within 14 days. A few songs in the movie were a hit among the audience.

(Streaming on Disney+Hotstar)

'Deiva Machan'- Tamil

The film revolves around a man from a small town played by Vimal who aims to get his beloved sister married. Though he struggles initially, things start falling in place. But another unexpected problem arises, which leaves him distraught.

(Streaming on Simply South)

'Sathi Gani Rendu Ekaralu'- Telugu

The crime-comedy features a man Sathi (Jagadeesh Prathap Bhandari) who is trying to collect money for his infant's treatment. However, he chances upon a briefcase at an accident site, which he steals. The movie is directed by Abhinav Danda

(Streaming on Aha)