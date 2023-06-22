First-look poster of 'Leo' revealed on Thalapathy Vijay's 49th birthday

The highly anticipated first-look poster of the Vijay-Lokesh Kanakaraj film, 'Leo,' has been released. The poster made its debut at midnight on the superstar's 49th birthday, revealing a fierce Vijay covered in blood alongside a hyena.

'Leo' is being produced by Lalith Kumar and Jagadish Palaniswami under the banners of Seven Screen Studio and the Route. The film boasts an impressive lineup of actors from various industries, including Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, Mathew Thomas, Mansur Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Sandy, Janani, Abhirami Venkachalam, and Babu Antony.

The music for 'Leo' is composed by Anirudh, and the film serves as Second Screen Studio's next venture following the successes of 'Master' and 'Varisu.' Manoj Paramahamsa takes charge of cinematography, while Anparivu handles the stunts, and editing is executed by Philomin Raj. 'Leo' is set to hit the screens on October 19th.