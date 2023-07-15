'Oppenheimer' actor Cillian Murphy read Bhagavad Gita to prepare for his role

Mumbai: Actor Cillian Murphy, who will play the titular character in the upcoming biopic 'Oppenheimer', said he read the Bhagavad Gita to prepare for his role. In one of his interviews, the 'Peaky Blinders' actor said the Hindu scripture was very inspiring, especially since Oppenheimer relied on it for consolation.

"I did read the Bhagavad Gita in preparation for the film. I thought it was an absolutely beautiful text. Very inspiring. It was a consolation to Oppenheimer. He kind of needed it. It provided a lot of consolation to him all his life."

American nuclear physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, who was the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during World War 2, and is often credited as the 'father of the atomic bomb' for his role in the Manhattan Project, learned Sanskrit at Berkley.

"I have become death, the destroyer of worlds" is the most repeated quote of Oppenheimer. He borrowed it from the Gita.

'Oppenheimer' is directed by legendary filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who is known for films like 'Memento', 'Inception', 'The Dark Knight Trilogy', 'Tenet' and 'Dunkirk'. The film is set to release in India by PVR INOX on July 21, 2023.

(With IANS inputs)