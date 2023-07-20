‘Project K’ first-look poster featuring Prabhas removed after being trolled on social media, replaced

The first-look poster of Prabhas-starrer ‘Project K’ was removed after it was massively trolled on social media. The poster, which was released ahead of the film’s grand launch at the San Diego Comic Con, featured Prabhas in a metallic suit.

The action-packed poster, however, did not impress fans with many comparing Prabhas’s look and the poster with Iron Man. Others were also quick to compare it with Adipurush, the mythological film featuring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. A few went on to say the poster was badly edited and looked more like a fan-made image.

The makers removed the poster following the statements. However, they replaced it immediately with a slight change.

Meanwhile, some netizens expressed disappointment over Prabhas’s choice of scripts and films in the past few years. His recent film ‘Adipurush’ had faced heavy criticism when it was released over a month ago.

‘Project K’ also features Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan. It is touted to be a futuristic science fiction movie.