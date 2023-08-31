Actor and farmer Krishna Prasad has alleged that he and his friend Jayasurya are being targeted by a section of people for revealing some harsh truths. The actor was responding to a criticism against the government by actor Jayasurya. In his speech, Jayasurya had spoken about the plight of farmers, adding that his friend and actor Krishna Prasad was yet to be paid, though he had supplied paddy to Supplyco. “The issue is not whether I received the money or not. We were just presenting the problems faced by the farmers. We were speaking on behalf of them,” said the actor who has appeared in films like ‘Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu’, ‘Bangalore Days’, among others.

According to him, the farmers have not been paid by Supplyco for the past five and a half months. “No one has protested because I wasn’t remunerated. I received the money after two and a half months. We are staging a protest for thousands of farmers who haven’t been paid. And it’s been five-and-a-half months. The farmers are yet to begin preparations for the second harvest season since they are yet to be paid for the first yield. If I needed money, I would have staged a lone protest,” he said.

He said the government who had shown the enthusiasm to procure the proof of his receipt, should show equal promptness in ensuring the farmers are paid on time. “ If the government had shown the same enthusiasm in procuring proof of my receipt, they could have paid off the farmers within a day,” he said.

Krishna Prasad also opined that Jayasurya mentioned his name as they were colleagues. “He was also speaking on behalf of the farmers. And I salute him for that. It is not fair to subject him to cyber abuse. There is no politics here. Most of the farmers here are affiliated to the left-wing, so how can this be politics,” asked the actor.

The actor decided to stage a protest on Thiruvonam day to protest against the delay in payment to the farmers.