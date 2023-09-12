Marimuthu's 'Ethirneechal' dialogue goes viral. Actor can be heard foreboding disaster

A poignant video, featuring the late Tamil actor and director G Marimuthu having a premonition of a tragedy, is going viral on social media. "I have this feeling that something grave is about to happen. My chest is hurting. Am I sounding contradictory?", the actor can be heard saying in the video, which is from the latest episode of the Tamil serial 'Ethirneechal'. Marimuthu, who passed away after suffering a heart attack on September 8, played the popular character Aadhimuthu Gunasekharan in the serial. “Can't believe Actor #Marimuthu 's dialogues in a recent episode of #EthirNeechal sadly happened in real life,” wrote film critic Ramesh Bala on X, formerly Twitter.

Though the actor has been in this field for 37 years, his role as Aadhimuthu Gunasekharan in the serial, brought him a lot of fame. He also played a key role in Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer' and has directed two films. In Malayalam, he was seen in Mammootty's film 'Shylock'. Marimuthu was also part of the upcoming film 'Indian 2' starring Kamal Haasan and Surya's 'Kanguva'.

Marimuthu suffered a heart attack while dubbing for the serial. Though he was rushed to hospital, his life could not saved. The 'Ethirneechal' team hasn't come out with any official statement. Meanwhile, Tamil writer and actor Vela Ramamoorthy, has been approached to replace Marimuthu as Aadhimuthu Gunasekharan in the serial. However, the actor has not taken a final decision on this yet.