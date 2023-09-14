Sophie Turner spotted for the first time amid divorce with Joe Jonas

Actress Sophie Turner has made her first public appearance following her husband Joe Jonas' divorce filing. The 27-year-old 'Game of Thrones' star and the 34-year-old Jonas Brother member, who announced the end of their four-year marriage last week amid rumors of living separately, have two daughters together.

Nos mulheres meio Sophie Turner com o cu murcho https://t.co/h4OcUzGwKO — Lua (@LuaN0va) September 14, 2023

Sophie, who has maintained a low profile since the news broke, was recently spotted in Spain. She was seen wearing a blonde cropped wig and a temporary large back tattoo while working on her upcoming ITV drama, 'Joan.' During a break from filming, the actress, almost unrecognizable, was seen smoking a cigarette in a black vest, grey spandex shorts, navy sliders, and bold crimson lipstick.

Last week, Sophie shared the official statement of her separation from Joe on her Instagram. The couple, who started dating nearly three years before tying the knot in 2019, welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in 2020 and had a second daughter in 2022, whose name has not been disclosed.