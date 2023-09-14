Thalapathy Vijay visits his father after surgery amid rumours of their fallout

Anything Thalapathy Vijay does makes headlines, whether it's the actor vacationing in Turkey, engaging in philanthropic activities, or delivering speeches. Recently, a photo of the actor with his parents has garnered attention on social media. Vijay was visiting his father, who had recently undergone heart surgery. It was his father, Chandrasekhar, who shared the photo on social media, captioning it, "Affection from our family is the greatest medicine for the human mind."

Previously, certain Tamil media outlets had reported on a rumoured fallout between Vijay and his father, allegedly stemming from differences of opinion regarding Vijay's entry into politics. There were even whispers that they hadn't spoken to each other for years. However, the photograph unequivocally dispels these rumours.

Vijay, who had been in the US for a film shoot, returned to Chennai recently, and it is believed that his visit was to see his father. Venkat Prabhu is directing his next film, which features Sneha as the female lead.