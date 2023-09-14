Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Thalapathy Vijay visits his father after surgery amid rumours of their fallout

Our Correspondent
Published: September 14, 2023 03:17 PM IST
Vijay and father
Vijay, who had been in the US for a film shoot, returned to Chennai recently, and it is believed that his visit was to see his father. Photo: X/SA Chandrasekhar
Topic | Entertainment News

Anything Thalapathy Vijay does makes headlines, whether it's the actor vacationing in Turkey, engaging in philanthropic activities, or delivering speeches. Recently, a photo of the actor with his parents has garnered attention on social media. Vijay was visiting his father, who had recently undergone heart surgery. It was his father, Chandrasekhar, who shared the photo on social media, captioning it, "Affection from our family is the greatest medicine for the human mind."

Previously, certain Tamil media outlets had reported on a rumoured fallout between Vijay and his father, allegedly stemming from differences of opinion regarding Vijay's entry into politics. There were even whispers that they hadn't spoken to each other for years. However, the photograph unequivocally dispels these rumours.

Vijay, who had been in the US for a film shoot, returned to Chennai recently, and it is believed that his visit was to see his father. Venkat Prabhu is directing his next film, which features Sneha as the female lead.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.