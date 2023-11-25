Mammootty receives support amid hateful comments on 'Kaathal'

Jeo Baby's recent release, 'Kaathal- The Core,' featuring Mammootty and Jyothika, hit the screens on November 23, receiving widespread acclaim. The film has garnered praise from both critics and audiences, with particular recognition for Mammootty's portrayal of Mathew Devassy, a homosexual man. The movie stands out as a commendable attempt by the Malayalam film industry to explore LGBTQ themes.

While the majority has lauded the film, a segment of the audience has expressed dissent, evident in critical comments on Mammootty's Instagram posts. Unfortunately, the actor has faced hateful and derogatory remarks, including name-calling. However, a counter-movement swiftly emerged as fans rallied in support of the megastar, showcasing a positive display of solidarity. A user remarked that the recent influx of hateful comments on Mammootty's page is unprecedented. Another user expressed how the movie's ability to provoke such reactions highlights the depth to which some individuals can descend. Despite the negativity, the user commended Mammootty for his outstanding performance and discerning script choices.