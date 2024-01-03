Cyber Fraud: Actor Anjali Patil duped of Rs 5 lakh

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Anjali Patil has fallen victim to cyber fraud. According to reports, the 'Newton' and 'Kaala' actor was duped of Rs 5.79 lakhs. Anjali received a call from a person who posed as a FedEx employee and claimed to have received a parcel addressed to her containing drugs from Taiwan.

The incident transpired last week, with the caller identifying himself as Deepak Sharma, an employee of FedEx. He informed Anjali that they had received a parcel containing drugs along with her Aadhar card. Sharma further explained that the parcel was seized by Customs officials and urged Anjali to contact the Mumbai Cyber police to prevent the leakage or misuse of her details.

Following this, Anjali received another Skype call from an individual identifying as ‘Bannerjee’ from the Mumbai Cyber police. He alleged that Anjali’s Aadhar card was linked to three bank accounts blacklisted for handling illegal money. Demanding Rs 96,525 as a processing fee to help prove Anjali's innocence, he instructed her to deposit Rs 4,83,291 into a Punjab National Bank account.

Anjali realised she had been scammed when she shared her 'ordeal' with her landlord. Subsequently, she filed a complaint at the DN Nagar police station.