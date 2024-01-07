Malayalam
Anticipation peaks as Mohanlal unveils official poster for 'Malaikottai Vaaliban'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 07, 2024 11:27 AM IST
Malaikottai Vaaliban
'Malaikottai Vaaliban' posters. Photo: Instagram/Mohanlal
Lijo Jose Pellissery's much-anticipated film, 'Malaikottai Vaaliban', starring Mohanlal, has been generating considerable buzz since its initial announcement. As the release date draws near, the excitement surrounding the movie's plot intensifies, capturing the audience's curiosity about Mohanlal's character.
Now Mohanlal himself added fuel to the anticipation by unveiling the official poster of the movie on his social media profile on Saturday.

The buzz extended beyond the fans, drawing the attention of prominent figures in the industry. Director Alphonse Puthren and Danish Sait were among the celebrities who engaged with Mohanlal's post, expressing their support and enthusiasm for the upcoming movie. Danish Sait is set to play a significant role in 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' adding another layer of excitement for fans.

Apart from the star power of Mohanlal, the film boasts a stellar cast, featuring Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait Katha Nandi, and Manikandan R. Achari in crucial roles. The movie will hit the theatres on January 25.

