Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Netizens come in support of Malaikottai Vaaliban after Lijo Jose Pellissery's press meet

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 27, 2024 09:37 AM IST
Malaikottai Vaaliban poster, Lijo Jose Pellissery. Photo: IMDb/Manorama
Topic | Entertainment News

Mohanlal starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban, released on January 25, has generated mixed reviews, with some branding it as below average while others praising it. Due to the initial polarizing reception, director Lijo Jose Pellissery held a press conference in Kochi to address the situation, expressing confusion over the negative campaign against the film. He hinted that contemplating a sequel or prequel would be challenging if the public doesn't embrace the movie.

Within just three days of its release, the majority of reviews have been unfavourable. However, feedback from the press meeting tells a different story. Many netizens rallied in support of the director and the film, lauding its exceptional qualities and dismissing it as more than just a cliché mass film. One user commented, "I believe this cult-classic film is exceptional, with outstanding performances by Lalettan and a captivating storyline. The climax is truly awesome. It's a wonderful movie, not just a cliché mass film." Another user commented, 'It's disheartening to witness the venomous commentary surrounding Mohanlal's films. These toxic critics seem to forget that art is subjective, and their relentless negativity speaks volumes about their own character."

Some critics attribute the negative reactions to the disparity between audience expectations and the film's actual genre.
A segment of the audience speculates that the criticism intensified after a fans' show, suggesting a connection between the negative reviews and this particular screening.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.