Netizens come in support of Malaikottai Vaaliban after Lijo Jose Pellissery's press meet

Mohanlal starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban, released on January 25, has generated mixed reviews, with some branding it as below average while others praising it. Due to the initial polarizing reception, director Lijo Jose Pellissery held a press conference in Kochi to address the situation, expressing confusion over the negative campaign against the film. He hinted that contemplating a sequel or prequel would be challenging if the public doesn't embrace the movie.

Within just three days of its release, the majority of reviews have been unfavourable. However, feedback from the press meeting tells a different story. Many netizens rallied in support of the director and the film, lauding its exceptional qualities and dismissing it as more than just a cliché mass film. One user commented, "I believe this cult-classic film is exceptional, with outstanding performances by Lalettan and a captivating storyline. The climax is truly awesome. It's a wonderful movie, not just a cliché mass film." Another user commented, 'It's disheartening to witness the venomous commentary surrounding Mohanlal's films. These toxic critics seem to forget that art is subjective, and their relentless negativity speaks volumes about their own character."

Some critics attribute the negative reactions to the disparity between audience expectations and the film's actual genre.

A segment of the audience speculates that the criticism intensified after a fans' show, suggesting a connection between the negative reviews and this particular screening.