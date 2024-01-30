Lijo Jose Pellissery has dropped the Behind the Scenes (BTS) video of his latest film 'Malaikottai Vaaliban', which hit theatres recently. The video shows Lijo at the helm, giving instructions to his team and ensuring that he gets the best out of his actors, cameraman, technicians, among others. The director can also be heard speaking about the importance of body language and maintaining eye contact during some crucial scenes.

The video showed how much time and effort has gone into the making of the film, which has opened to mixed reviews. The movie hit theatres on January 25. While many appreciated the film's visual appeal, others criticised the storyline and the filmmaking.

Several people have commented under the BTS video. Many people praised the filmmaking style and commitment of the makers. Danish Sait, who played the antagonist in the movie, also stated that the experience working on the set was like studying in a 'film school'.