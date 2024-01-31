Netizens bash Nora Fatehi for 'twerk' dancing on national television

Actress Nora Fatehi, currently a judge on the dance reality show Dance+ Pro, faced criticism from netizens following her performance on the show. The actress, dancing to her chartbuster 'Naach Meri Rani', showcased her moves, triggering disapproval from viewers. As Nora posted the video, netizens voiced their dissatisfaction with her dance on national television.

In the video, Nora can be seen throwing water on herself while dancing, which further intensified the backlash from netizens.

Despite the criticism, judges Remo D'Souza, Punit Pathak, Shakti Mohan, and others witnessed Nora's bold performance with apparent surprise. Spectators in the room cheered for her, acknowledging her confidence in the routine.

Netizens expressed their opinions, with one stating, "Thought Dance+ was a family show; thanks for clearing it. The charm and legacy Raghav and Shakti created to watch the show with family and kids are officially destroyed." Another comment reflected a concern for cultural sensitivities, stating, "Nora, we love your art, but Indian culture doesn't permit such acts; please avoid." A third person expressed discomfort, mentioning, "Can't even watch with family...now it's all about vulgarity." The comments reflected a diverse range of views on Nora Fatehi's performance.