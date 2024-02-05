Rapper Killer Mike taken away from the Grammys after winning three awards

Rapper Killer Mike, who won three major awards at Grammys for rap music, was reportedly escorted in handcuffs by police. Witnesses observed the incident, capturing the scene on video and sharing it on social media.

Despite the visible incident, the Los Angeles police provided no official statement on the matter. Two separate press officers on duty stated that they had no information regarding the situation.

Videos circulating on social media depicted Killer Mike being led by police with his hands cuffed behind his back, moving through the concourse of the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Reporter, citing an arena security official, reported that Killer Mike was detained for an unspecified misdemeanour charge unrelated to the Grammy Awards.

Earlier in the day, Killer Mike and collaborators won the Grammy for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Scientists & Engineers," and Best Rap Album for "Michael."

Born Michael Render, Killer Mike is also known for social activism on issues such as racism and police brutality.

His agent and publicists did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(With Reuters inputs)