Shah Rukh Khan faces backlash for mocking Ram Charan at Anant Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Celebrities from around the globe gathered in Jamnagar to partake in the extravagant three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The star-studded affair saw the attendance of actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Kareena Kapoor, among others.

On the second day of festivities, a memorable moment unfolded as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan joined forces to perform the hook step of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR song 'Naatu Naatu'. Adding to the excitement, Ram Charan himself took to the stage, dancing alongside the trio as they synchronized their moves to the popular track.

Shahrukh Khan is being insensitive by referring to Ram Charan as "idli," which could be perceived as a racial stereotype against South Indians. SHAME ON YOU @iamsrk#RamCharan pic.twitter.com/kUFRd6fTUj — YoungTiger | Fan Account | (@Sallu_Stann) March 4, 2024

During the lively interaction, Shah Rukh Khan playfully uttered a series of nonsensical words, possibly in Telugu or Tamil, prompting a mixed reaction from attendees. A video capturing this moment circulated on social media, drawing attention and sparking discussions. Ram Charan's makeup artist, Zeba Hassan, expressed her disappointment, particularly highlighting Shah Rukh Khan's manner of calling Ram Charan to the stage. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she voiced her discontent, citing it as disrespectful towards a star of Ram Charan's stature.

The incident also failed to resonate positively with netizens. One user commented, 'It's not cool, bro. It's degrading to paint and call South Indians black and refer to them as 'idli vada sambhar''.

Another user remarked, 'How would SRK feel if Ram Charan also invites him on stage in the same way? Something that SRK must ponder over'.