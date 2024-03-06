Anurag Kashyap says Bollywood is far behind Malayalam cinema, showers praise on 'Manjummel Boys'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has showered praise on Malayalam movie 'Manjummel Boys', calling it an extraordinary piece of confident mainstream filmmaking. The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Dobaaraa' director also said the Malayalam film industry is far ahead of Bollywood with three back-to-back brilliant movies.

He also took a dig at films that don't produce results though they are made on big budgets. “Simply extraordinary piece of confident mainstream filmmaking . So much better than all the big budget filmmaking in India. Such confidence such impossible storytelling. I was wondering how does one even sell this idea to a producer. In Hindi they can only do remakes of such ideas. Hindi cinema really is so far left behind with three back to back brilliant Malayalam films,” wrote Anurag on the film diary app Letterboxd.

The film review is a pat on the back for Malayalam cinema, which is known for producing realistic and good quality content. Though the industry faced a setback last year, with very few hits, 2024 has proved to be a better year for Mollywood. Netizens shared Anurag's review on X. Many non-Malayalis were also keen to know about the other two Malayalam films he mentioned in the review.

'Premalu', featuring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead, is close behind 'Manjummel Boys' with impressive box office collections, followed by the Mammootty-starrer 'Bramayugam', which is directed by Rahul Sadasivan.