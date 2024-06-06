Malayalam
Priyanka Chopra's daughter doodles over mannequin's face, plays make-up session at film shooting set

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 06, 2024 10:15 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra's daughter joined her mother at the film shooting set. Photos | Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in Australia for the shoot of her upcoming film ‘The Bluff’, shared adorable pictures of her daughter Malti Marie Jonas on the sets of the film. Malti's busy hair and make-up session with a mannequin is winning the internet. The actor was joined by her daughter in the make-up trailer on Wednesday. Priyanka took to the Stories section of her Instagram and dropped several pictures from her make-up session featuring her daughter.

The 1st picture shows her daughter doodling over a mannequin’s face kept on the table. Priyanka wrote on the picture: “When MM is in the HMU trailer.” In the second picture, Priyanka’s daughter is seen holding the hair brush, and the next picture has her “Practising her sailor knots,” as Priyanka mentioned. The last picture showed Malti holding the head of the mannequin while smiling at her. Priyanka held it in front of her daughter as she wrote: “I think ‘Diane’ is coming home with us.”

