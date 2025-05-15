Kozhikode: A man who had been reported missing was found shot dead near a stream close to his home in Kodenchery on Thursday afternoon. The deceased, identified as Chandran Kattiledath (52) from Poovathinchodu, Meemutty, was discovered with a country-made gun lying nearby.

Chandran had been missing since Monday, and the family lodged a complaint at the Kodenchery police station on Wednesday night.

The police completed the inquest procedures and shifted the mortal remains for a post-mortem to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

The police are investigating whether the gun belonged to the deceased and if it was legally licensed. "The gun was found slightly away from the body. We are checking its authenticity, whether it was licensed and so on. Only after the post-mortem will we get clarity on the cause of death," said an officer from the Kodenchery police station. "The dog squad and the fingerprint experts also reached the spot and collected evidence," he added.

Ward member Cicily Jacob said that it was a case of suspected suicide, and Chandran had quarrelled with his family on the day he went missing.