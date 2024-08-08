Hema Malini faces backlash over comments on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday morning just ahead of the women's 50kg final. The disqualification came after she was found to be 100 grams overweight, sparking a wave of reactions across various platforms.

“Vinesh Phogat will get nothing now.”



—BJP MP Hema Malini



Look at her smiling face while making such disgraceful remarks.



This is how the BJP is celebrating her disqualification 💔 pic.twitter.com/5y8SbWosHf — Amock (@y0geshtweets) August 7, 2024

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and veteran actor Hema Malini weighed in on the situation, saying, "Now we know how important it is to keep the weight in control. I hope she (Vinesh Phogat) loses those 100 grams quickly." This comment was made outside the Parliament.

However, her remarks did not sit well with many netizens, who felt she was mocking an unfortunate circumstance beyond Phogat's control. One user commented, "Oh God! How can an MP be so disgraceful when the entire country is mourning her loss. Pathetic." Another user echoed this sentiment, saying, "Pathetic language. Wonder how these guys are fine actors with so much hatred inside."

Phogat's disqualification, due to being overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final, left her without a medal, dashing hopes for an unparalleled gold just hours before the event.