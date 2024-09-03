Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Mohanlal inquired whether the alleged incident happened on his film set: Radhika Sarathkumar

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 03, 2024 11:54 AM IST
Radhika Sarathkumar. Photo: Facebook
Topic | Entertainment News

Actress Radhika Sarathkumar has recently spoken out about allegations involving a hidden camera on a film set. She revealed that an investigative team from Kerala contacted her for clarification regarding the incident. Radhika talked about the need for a dedicated committee to address and investigate complaints of exploitation within the Tamil film industry.

Radhika also mentioned that Mohanlal had reached out to ask if such an incident had occurred on the set of her film. She clarified that no major actors were present at the location during the incident and that it was only after the hidden camera recordings were discovered by those on set that she became aware of the situation. Radhika took immediate action by raising the issue and requesting that the production company officials address it.

Radhika also responded to criticisms regarding her decision to bring up past incidents, saying, “Some have questioned why I am discussing events from years ago and causing controversy. I have already responded to the harassment I faced at that time and am not trying to create unnecessary disputes. I am not pursuing legal action.”

In response to the ongoing issues, Vishal, the General Secretary of the Tamil film industry’s ‘Nadigar Sangam,’ announced plans to form a special committee to combat exploitation. Actor Arjun echoed this sentiment, stating that only through collective efforts, regardless of the number of commissions, can the issue of exploitation be effectively addressed.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE