Shakira abruptly leaves stage after man caught filming her inappropriately

Shakira recently made headlines after an unexpected incident at a Miami nightclub where she was performing. The Colombian singer was dancing on stage to her new song, 'Soltera', while filming a music video. During the performance, she noticed an unidentified man seemingly recording underneath her dress. This unsettling moment was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.

In response to the situation, Shakira briefly addressed the man, signalling for him to focus on her face rather than the inappropriate angle from which he was filming. Despite the disruption, she continued her performance for a short while before leaving the stage abruptly. As she exited, Shakira was seen being welcomed by security and fans in the VIP area.

Earlier this year, Shakira released her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women Don’t Cry Anymore), marking her first album release in seven years. The album debuted in March and followed her separation from former Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué, which was announced in June 2022.