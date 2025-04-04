Murali Gopy's latest social media update has sparked widespread discussion amid ongoing debates surrounding 'Empuraan.' The actor and screenwriter changed his cover photo to an image featuring ink and a quill, a seemingly symbolic choice that quickly gained traction online. Within moments, the post went viral, drawing a flood of reactions from fans and followers.

Many took to the comments section to express their support, with messages that ranged from admiration to defiance. Some described him as someone who had turned the quill into a sword, while others praised his unwavering stance, calling him a figure who moves forward with steady hands and an unbroken spine. There were also those who saw deeper meaning in the image, viewing it as a statement against communal divides. A few even speculated that the post hinted at his determination to keep writing.

The backdrop to this social media frenzy is the controversy that followed the release of 'Empuraan.' The film’s team faced an intense wave of cyber attacks, yet Murali Gopy, who penned the script, refrained from issuing any form of apology. Even after Mohanlal publicly expressed regret in a Facebook post, one that was later shared by Prithviraj and Antony Perumbavoor, Murali remained conspicuously silent.

It is against this charged atmosphere that his latest post has emerged, leaving fans and critics alike to interpret its true intent.