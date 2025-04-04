Actor Ravikumar who made a mark in the 1970s is no more. Though the actor worked in Malayalam cinema in the earlier years and was a frequent presence in IV Sasi films, he later made a mark in Tamil, especially making his presence felt in serials over the years. Here's a look at some of his most notable work in Malayalam.

'Neelathamara'

Ravikumar played Harikumar in this film written by MT Vasudevan Nair. The actor's character was later reprised by Kailesh in Lal Jose's remake of the same name, which released in 2009. The actor was paired opposite Ambika who played Kunjimalu in the movie. The film is still considered a classic in Malayalam cinema.

'Avalude Raavukal'

Ravikumar was a constant presence in IV Sasi's films appearing in several of his movies in lead roles. In 'Avalude Ravukal,' Ravikumar played Babu, who was in love with Raji, but her position as a prostitute in society affected their relationship.

'Amma'

Ravi Kumar, who made his debut in Malayalam cinema with 'Lakshaprabhu' rose to fame after he appeared in the late M Krishnan Nair's movie 'Amma'. After this, the actor became a regular in Malayalam films in the 1970s.

'Sphodanam'

Ravikumar played an engineer in this film featuring Mammootty, considered one of the megastar's earliest films.

'Anandam Paramanantham'

This IV Sasi film featured Kamal Haasan, Unni Mary, Chandrakala and Ravikumar in the lead. The comedy film was scripted by Alleppey Sharif and was a remake of the 1967 Tamil movie 'Anubhavi Raja Anubhavi.' Ravikumar played a prominent role in the movie.