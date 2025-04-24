The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

L2: Empuraan (Malayalam)

'Empuraan', the eagerly anticipated sequel to Lucifer, marks the return of Mohanlal as the elusive Khureshi-Ab’raam/Stephen Nedumpally. This chapter ventures deep into the murky layers of his backstory, charting his rise within an international web of crime and influence. Blending high-octane action with sharp political undercurrents and personal drama, 'Empuraan' expands the Lucifer universe—pushing its themes of power, revenge, and redemption onto a broader, global stage.

Streaming on JioHotstar from April 24.

You Season 5 (English)

The fifth and final season of the hit American psychological thriller 'You' is on its way. Penn Badgley reprises his role as the infamous Joe Goldberg, while Madeline Brewer joins the cast as Bronte.

Anna Camp takes on a dual role, playing twin sisters Raegan and Maddie Lockwood. Griffin Matthews appears as Teddy Lockwood, and Charlotte Ritchie returns as Kate Galvin, continuing the twisted tale of obsession and identity.

Streaming on Netflix from April 24.

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 (Tamil)

Directed by S U Arun Kumar, 'Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2' stars Vikram as Kaali, a reformed gangster turned family man. With a powerhouse cast featuring S.J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, and Prudhvi Raj, the gritty survival thriller unfolds amid a vibrant Madurai temple festival. As Kaali’s quiet life begins to crack, the return of his old crime boss Periyavar Ravi pulls him back into the shadows. Intense performances, raw action, and G.V. Prakash Kumar’s haunting score heighten the drama

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 24.

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins (Hindi)

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Nikita Dutta, the film follows a high-stakes heist that spirals out of control. When a thief breaks into a museum to steal the coveted African Red Sun diamond, a web of betrayal turns the slick operation into a deadly game of survival.

Streaming on Netflix from April 24.

Havoc (English)

In this gripping action thriller, chaos erupts when a botched drug deal puts a politician’s estranged son in the crosshairs of the city’s most dangerous criminals. A weary detective is forced back into the gritty underbelly he thought he'd left behind. Starring Tom Hardy, Jessie Mei Li, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker, the film delivers a tense, high-stakes race against time.

Streaming on Netflix from April 25.