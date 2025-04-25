Hollywood star Pedro Pascal has launched a scathing attack on author J.K. Rowling. The actor did not hold back when responding to Rowling’s support of a recent anti-transgender ruling in the U.K.

The 'Last of Us' star, 50, whose sister Lux Pascal came out as transgender in 2021, commented under an Instagram video that criticised Rowling, 59, for celebrating the U.K. Supreme Court's April 16 ruling. According to 'People' magazine, the ruling stated that transgender women should not be recognised as women under Britain's Equality Act.

In the Instagram video, activist Tariq Ra'ouf explains Rowling’s involvement in the case. He highlighted that she financially backed the campaign group For Women Scotland, which brought the legal challenges to court. Ra'ouf also called for a boycott of 'Harry Potter'-related projects and experiences.

He further criticised Rowling’s celebratory post on X, where she appeared with a cigar and drink in hand, captioned: 'I love it when a plan comes together. #SupremeCourt #WomensRights.'

In response to the video, Pascal commented: 'Awful disgusting s*** is exactly right. Heinous loser behaviour.'

As per 'People', Pascal — a long-time outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ+ community — showed continued public support by attending the U.K. premiere of Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' in London on Tuesday, April 22. He wore a white T-shirt with the message 'Protect the Dolls', part of a campaign by American designer Conner Ives.

Ives, 28, designed the shirt to raise awareness about the increasing global anti-transgender sentiment, particularly affecting trans women. The term 'Dolls' is affectionately used within the LGBTQ+ community to refer to transgender women.

Pascal frequently expresses his support for Lux and her journey. She has accompanied him to several red carpet events. Lux is an actress and activist, and she graduated from The Juilliard School in New York City in 2023.