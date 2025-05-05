The first track from the upcoming film 'Udumbanchola Vision', starring Mathew Thomas and Sreenath Bhasi in the lead roles, has been released. Titled 'Jodi Number One', the vibrant wedding celebration number is sung by Dabzee, with lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar and music composed by Gopi Sundar.

The film marks the independent directorial debut of Salam Bukhari, who earlier worked as an associate director with Anwar Rasheed. A full-fledged entertainer, 'Udumbanchola Vision' has been generating buzz ever since the release of its striking first-look poster, which featured a fox in a blazer seated on an office chair, facing away from the camera. The quirky visual instantly piqued the curiosity of film enthusiasts.

In addition to Mathew Thomas and Sreenath Bhasi, the film features Milind Soman — a prominent name in both Hollywood and Bollywood — who is making his Malayalam cinema debut. The cast also includes Dileesh Pothan, Siddique, Ashokan, Babu Antony, Sudev Nair, Jinu Joseph, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Shankar Induchoodan, Shaheen Siddique, Bhagat Manuel, Haslee, Chaitanya Prakash, Jijina Radhakrishnan, Srindaa, Neena Kurup, Wafa Khadeeja, Gabri, R.J. Murugan, Aadheesh Damodaran, Shreya Ramesh, and Arjun Ganesh, among others.