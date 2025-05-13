Actor Aarsha Chandini Baiju, who played George sir’s (Prakash Varma) daughter in the Mohanlal-starrer 'Thudarum', revealed that her role was intentionally kept a secret until the film’s release. Although a brief part, her performance has resonated with audiences, with many now affectionately calling her 'George sir’s daughter' on social media. Speaking to Manorama Online, Aarsha shared that even her close friends didn’t know she was in the film until after it hit theatres. Director Tharun Moorthy had asked her to keep it under wraps so the surprise would land for first-time viewers.

When asked if she had hinted about the role earlier, Aarsha said she had shared stills from 'Thudarum' but told people it was from a friend’s project. Only those on the crew knew she was involved. “Even if it’s a small role, being part of such a film makes me really happy. The response during theatre visits has been overwhelming,” she said.

Aarsha also recalled how she almost missed the chance to be in the film due to a clash with her other project, 'Housemates', in which she plays the lead. That film was being shot in Chennai, and she was needed on set full-time. “For a while, I thought I wouldn’t be able to do it, but thankfully, I managed to adjust the dates,” she said. She added that the rest of the cast and crew were also juggling tight schedules—Lalettan was shooting 'Empuraan', Shobhana had dance commitments, and Bigg Boss was ongoing. Binu Pappu, who first reached out to her for the role, managed the coordination to ensure the shoot went smoothly.

Aarsha has been a fan of Tharun Moorthy since 'Operation Java'. She recalled that he messaged her after watching her series 'Average Ambili' to say he liked her work. “That’s how we got to know each other. Since then, I’ve been following his work and sending him messages whenever something impressed me. Getting to be a part of his film is a big deal for me. My entire family watched it on the first day, and they were thrilled,” she said.