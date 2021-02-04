Help pours in for Lijo, who has been on home ventilator for 13 years

Parassala: Help is pouring in from various quarters for Parassala native Lijo, who has been living with the help of a home ventilator for the past 13 years.

International IT firm IBS chairman V K Mathews said that a house would be constructed for Lijo.

Malayala Manorama had last Sunday reported about the plight of bed-ridden Lijo, afflicted with a rare disease. Since then, Manorama readers have been reaching out to Lijo and over Rs 20 lakh has been credited to his account so far.

After the demise of his parents, Lijo has been under the care of his brother Vipin for years.

Vipin, who also has to take care of his ill wife and sister, lost his job at a private firm after the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Lijo was treated at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences in Thiruvananthapuram. After he was discharged, Lijo was taken home by his parents 13 years ago. But a home ventilator was essential for his survival, and it was procured using Rs 4 lakh collected with the help of Manorama readers.

Sreee Chitra neurology chief Dr Sanjeev Thomas, who had treated Lijo then, had taken the initiative for this.

After coming across the Manorama news report, Electricity Board chairman N S Pillai has said that an application for waiver off Lijo’s power bill will be put up before the board.