Sunny Leone's Kerala vacation spoiled! Crime Branch questions her for fraud

Kochi: Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has been questioned by the Crime Branch in Kochi over a complaint of financial fraud.

Shias, a native of Perumbavoor, had lodged a complaint alleging embezzlement of Rs 29 lakh by the actress.

Shias, in his complaint, alleged that the actress received the money in 12 instalments since 2016 for her participation in various programmes in Kochi. But, she did not fulfil the commitment, Manorama News reported.

However, the actress denied the allegations as baseless.

According to reports, the actress had told the police that the organisers postponed the event five times. She pointed out the lapses on the part of the organisers and stated that she is willing to attend the event if it is rescheduled.

The actress was quizzed by a team of Crime Branch officers led by DySP Immanuel Paul.

The actress has been in Kerala with her husband and kids since January 23 as part of a shoot. She was staying in a private resort and, reportedly, having a quiet vacation along with her family.

The actress has been part of TV show MTV Splitsvilla and is in God's Own Country for the shoot of the same.

Sunny Leone was part of the Mammootty-starrer Madhura Raja in which she had danced to the song 'Moha Munthiri'. She had debuted in the industry with the movie Rangeela. Directed by Santhosh Nair, the movie's pre-production works had started in 2019.

Sunny Leone first visit to Kerala in 2017 was noted for the hysteria it generated among the public.