10 mobile phones seized from the bags of former Consul General

Thiruvananthapuram: The Customs seized 10 mobile phones and pen drives from the bags of the former UAE Consul General Jamal Al Zaabi.

The Customs has decided to carry out further checks as the mobile phones had been used earlier. These bags were to be sent to Dubai.

The Customs checked the bags that were in the cargo section of the airport.

Jamaal Al Zaabi had returned to the UAE in last April, before the gold smuggling via the diplomatic baggage was caught in July 2020.

During the probe into the gold smuggling and foreign currency smuggling cases, the accused had given statements about the role of Al Zaabi.

Though the Customs had considered conducting a raid at the residence of the Consul General, officials decided against making such a move as it could create fissures in the relation between the two countries.

Al Zaabi sought permission to send all his belongings to Dubai after he realised that he would not be able to return to India. Hence, the Customs decided to check the baggage of Al Zaabi, who currently does not enjoy diplomatic immunity.

Consulate officials objected to the seizure of the mobile phones and got into an altercation with the Customs. However, the Customs seized the mobile phones and pen drives.