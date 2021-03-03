Congress in the process of finalising names of candidates

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress has initiated official discussions on candidate selection for the forthcoming assembly elections.

The suggestions were collected from the members of the Congress election committee during the meeting held here. The members of the committee also met Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala and Mullapally Ramachandran separately and submitted their recommendations.

AICC secretaries P V Mohan and Ivan D'souza were present during the discussions. The meeting decided to prepare the final list at the earliest.

Mullapally made it clear during his presidential address that he would not contest the polls. "Many DCC's have said that I should be in the electoral fray. K Sudhakaran even invited me to Kannur. I am happy and thankful about the affection shown to me. However, I have been entrusted with the responsibility to lead the Congress and UDF to victory. I have decided to discharge that responsibility," Mullapally Ramachandran said.

P C Chacko pointed out that he was elected to the assembly for the first time in 1980. "I got several opportunities to contest the polls during the past four decades and I am satisfied," he said.

P J Kurien said that he had written a letter to the Congress leadership not to consider him as a candidate.

The recommendations of the MPs, other senior leaders, DCC presidents would be collected tomorrow. The leaders are planning to leave for Delhi the day after tomorrow.

Mullapally confirmed that Congress MPs would not be in the fray in assembly elections.

Not only KPCC but even AICC has taken a decision that MPs should contest assembly polls.

The seat sharing discussions with the allies would be completed in two days. Muallapally said that there was no confusion regarding Muvattupuzha and Congress will contest the seat.

No agreement in Congress - Joseph group discussions

The seat sharing discussions between Congress and P J Joseph ended inconclusively yet again. The dispute is continuing over the number of seats to be allotted to Joseph group in Kottayam district. The two parties are continuing to stake claim for Poonjar, Kanjirapally , Ettumanoor seats. There is dispute over Kaduthuruthy and Changanassery.

Mons Joseph MLA said there was progress in the talks and the discussions would continue.