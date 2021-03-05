Periya double murder case: CBI raids on CPM local office

Periya, Kasaragod: A local branch committee office of the CPM was searched on Friday by a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation probing the 2019 double murder case.

This office is near Kaliyattu where the gruesome murder of two Youth Congress activists took place on February 17, 2019. It was lying shut since the crime, but was opened by the party office-bearers who were summoned by the CBI officials.

It is alleged that the murder plot was hatched at this branch committee office and the assailants had also assembled here. The CBI team had inspected CPM Uduma area committee office in Chattanchal and an old area committee office of the party last month.

The CPM leaders and activists who figure in the case have been summoned for questioning.

The CBI team was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Ananthakrishnan during Friday's raid.