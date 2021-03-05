Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Periya double murder case: CBI raids on CPM local office

Periya double murder case: CBI raids on CPM local office
Our Correspondent
Published: March 05, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Topic | Kasaragod

Periya, Kasaragod: A local branch committee office of the CPM was searched on Friday by a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation probing the 2019 double murder case.

This office is near Kaliyattu where the gruesome murder of two Youth Congress activists took place on February 17, 2019. It was lying shut since the crime, but was opened by the party office-bearers who were summoned by the CBI officials.

It is alleged that the murder plot was hatched at this branch committee office and the assailants had also assembled here. The CBI team had inspected CPM Uduma area committee office in Chattanchal and an old area committee office of the party last month.

RELATED ARTICLES

The CPM leaders and activists who figure in the case have been summoned for questioning.

The CBI team was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Ananthakrishnan during Friday's raid.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.