Is it time to change your car battery? Here is how to check

The battery is one of the main components of a vehicle. It powers the vehicle's starter motor, ignition system and other electric systems. Hence, if the battery conks out, you are sure to get stranded on the way. Even if new-generation batteries do not need any maintenance, it is better to inspect the battery once in a while. Usually, a car battery has a lifespan of three to five years.

But if you take a little care, you could increase the life of the battery. Even if the vehicle is sparingly used, it is advisable to switch on the vehicle once in a while. The battery has to be tightly fastened; a battery that is not securely fastened could vibrate and cause cracks on its cover and lead plates inside. Besides, the cable connection points should be clean and be devoid of any grime or corrosion. Battery grime and dirt could block power supply and lead to starting trouble. Cables should be secured to the terminals and the body or else the vibrations caused due to the movement of the vehicle could lead to wearing of the insulation of cables and cause short circuits. Keeping roof lights, park lights and other electrical systems on for a long time when the engine is turned off could drain out the battery.

There is an easy way to check the condition of the battery. If the starter takes longer than usual to start the engine, it could be a battery issue. Turn on the engine and headlights, and then honk. If the headlights dim, your battery isn’t holding charge anymore and you should get your battery inspected soon. If you find that the battery condition is not that good, it is better to change it at the earliest.