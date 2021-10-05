From a salesman to leading educationist-investor, Chenraj Roychand's story is inspirational

From being a salesman earning Rs 50 per month to becoming one of the leading entrepreneurs, Chenraj Roychand's story is of the exponential growth of one who realised the value of education. A distinguished educationist, entrepreneur, angel investor and philanthropist with over 39 years of experience, Roychand is the founder chairman of the Jain Group, one of the leading players in the education sector in the country.

Roychand's vision to generate a culture of educational excellence has led to the development of numerous successful educational institutions like JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), Jain Colleges, Jain International Residential School, Jain Heritage Schools, Jain Public Schools and Jain Toddlers.

Roychand's continuing journey as an educationist and an entrepreneur is inspired by Swami Vivekananda and Dhirubhai Ambani. His experiments in the field of education is based on the realisation that knowledge is the future which is critical to make people stand on their own feet.

Driven by this philosophy, he established Jain College in 1990. Today, the group operates 77 educational institutions with more than 72,000 students from 43 countries. The group also has 10,000 employees spread across 64 campuses across the country.

Chenraj is someone who believes in giving back to society. He also leads some angel-investing firms, which fuel the entrepreneurial spirit of a number of youth. His entrepreneurial journey started in 1982 when he started 800 retail outlets which required lesser investment. That venture is now popular as "Bits" showrooms. Today, more than 30,000 shops exist under the same concept. Roychand has also been instrumental in mentoring more than 3000 students and incubating 56 companies.

Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Manipal Global Education, calls Roychand “the Indian version of an angel investor with a lot of mentoring and support, where you treat it as a family business and the entrepreneur becomes part of the family.”

The latest among his entrepreneurial ventures is BlockchainNext OU, a registered company in Estonia, Europe. The project BlockchainNeXT is an umbrella architecture to connect existing and future blockchains. Roychand has also conceived a unique and high-value two-year programme which combines academic and applied aspects of entrepreneurship, ranging from enterprise development, capital formation, policy creation, product analysis and strategy building. He is also planning to start 100 Jain Colleges across the country under the banner Jain Skills.

A firm practitioner of philanthropy, Roychand started a nation building exercise in the form of Jain Vidyaniketan in Kanakapura (Karnataka). It is a school offering free education and full facilities to underserved children from 180 villages at an annual expenditure of 35 million. Till date, more than 8000 students have benefited with free education at a cost of $2000 million. He is involved in meaningful welfare driven and meticulously conceived projects focusing on health care, education, sustainable livelihood, infrastructure and social causes that distinctively impact the quality of life.

Roychand's contribution towards social responsibility initiatives and his profound inspirational aura has earned him numerous awards, titles and recognitions. He is also the governing board member of prestigious Institute of Rural Development Management Anand (IRMA).

