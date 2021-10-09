How multifaceted Kiruba Shankar is leading the way for young digital entrepreneurs

An entrepreneur, social media consultant, professional speaker, author of five books, digital marketing professor, podcaster and an organic farmer - Kiruba Shankar wears several hats. He is also leading the way for young entrepreneurs and students in the digital field.



Kiruba Shankar is the CEO of Business Blogging, a social media consultancy, and the founder-director of F5ive Technologies.

With over 25 years of experience in the online world, he helps devise digital strategies for big firms. Top brands such as British Council, Domino’s Pizza, Murugappa Group, Mahindra Group, Sterling Holidays, Larsen & Toubro, and The Hindu newspaper group are among his clients.

Business Blogging & F5ive Technologies

Business Blogging helps businesses to leverage the potential of social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and blogs. It is about how to do business through social media. F5ive Technologies offers online solutions.

"I started these two to explore the potential of social media and web development. While Business Blogging aims to explore the social media potential, F5ive Technologies focusses on the web development of Indian corporates and other business establishments,” said Kiruba Shankar on the success tale of his two business enterprises.

Kiruba Shankar was confident when he started his own firm, thanks to his experiences during the 13-year stint at Sulekha.com. He focussed on writing right from the initial days of blogging and has authored several books as well. The seven years of his blogging experience also helped Kiruba Shankar to start Business Blogging. A good number of his clients spread the word to make it a success.

Apart from these two initiatives, Kiruba Shankar is also the co-founder of Proto.in. He is also a teacher at the Asian College of Journalism and also writes columns for leading newspapers on business and entrepreneurship.

Prolific speaker, motivator too

Kiruba Shankar is also the president of the Professional Speakers’ Association. As a professional speaker, who specialises in digital excellence and digital selling, he has delivered over 700 speeches at corporate events and conferences across 21 countries.

Notably, Kiruba Shankar has been a digital marketing professor for 18 years, and has also been taking classes for various B-schools.

He also conducts several workshops for upcoming entrepreneurs, who have huge aspirations. During these workshops, the digital expert asks the participants to completely withdraw from the world of mobiles and laptops. He urges them to refrain from reading newspapers and watching television during these days. All their thoughts should focus on what they aspire to be and the ways of achieving the goal. They also need to prepare and make presentations about these during the workshop.

Kiruba Shankar has three questions for the young entrepreneurs:

* What should we do to achieve our goal and dreams?

* What are the resources we should look for to achieve our goals?

* What are the challenges we will have to face to achieve our goal?

Not just achieving one’s own dreams of becoming an entrepreneur, but encouraging others to pursue their goal is also a positive quality. Kiruba Shankar helps open the door of aspirations and opportunities for others.

Podcasts too

The very name 'Kiruba' is also making waves on social media as he is also a popular podcaster. He is currently hosting three podcasts. The Movers & Shakers podcast, in collaboration with the Hindu Business Line, focuses on interviewing global leaders and company heads. His First Book podcast is also popular. His latest podcast is the 'Project Global Speaker' in which interviews are held with the best professional speakers in the world.

