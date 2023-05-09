Smelly car? Here are some tricks to get rid of the stink

A raging summer accompanied by occasional rains and high humidity is an instant recipe to stink up your car. This can be a serious issue since new studies have revealed that most people spend several hours of their day inside their cars. As the market gains momentum, vehicles are becoming second homes for most people. Commuting, including meals and errands, can tire cars just as much as humans, with the interior being the most affected area. To top it, boring journeys are often followed by neglected interiors.



No one likes smelly vehicles. Having to listen to people talking about the stench in the car can be pretty ridiculous. However, cleaning the interior and keeping it looking fresh and smell pleasant is very simple.

Let cars breathe

Can you imagine what happens inside the vehicle when you lock and leave the car after the journey? Dust and air trapped inside the vehicle during the journey get stuck. Since the car is shut, dirty air will hit the nooks and crannies of the vehicle. Later, when you get into the vehicle it will be quite uncomfortable. To avoid this, let the vehicles breathe. Do not close the windows completely while parking; a gap of one inch can be left above the glass. This will let the dirty air out of the vehicle. Then, when you drive the vehicle the next time, roll down all the windows for about five minutes. The AC can be used only after there is proper air circulation inside the car.

Fresh-air mode

A fresh-air button is a basic feature of air conditioning systems found in all vehicles. While the air recirculation mode recirculates the air inside the vehicle for cooling, the fresh air mode brings in outside air into the car by opening an air duct in the front of the vehicle. It's ideal to switch the aircon to the fresh air mode after meals and after more people travel.

Remove waste

If possible, after each journey, remove all waste and other leftover items from the vehicle. Once in 3 days you can get rid of unnecessary items in the vehicle. Leftover food items, packets, etc can result in bad smell. Using dustbins in cars can make things easier. These can be quickly cleaned after each trip. The dust inside the vehicle can also be cleaned with a vacuum cleaner once in 3 days.

Ionizer and perfume solutions

An electric ionizer and car freshener are a must in cars. Bottle and hanging fresheners can be useful. Leaving a scented tissue paper box open in storage space is also a cost-effective solution. Ionizers are available in the market that can be used via charging units or via USB. Apart from filtering the air, they also expel ions. They are highly resistant to bacteria, dust and mould.

Baking soda magic

Baking soda is a magical solution for bad odours that refuse to go no matter what you do. Sprinkle baking soda powder on car mats and floors to get rid of lingering odours. Leave the vehicle completely closed for 6 hours. Then clean with a vacuum cleaner. Make sure that the dust is completely removed. When using baking soda, make sure that the vehicle does not get wet. Baking soda can help eliminate any strong odour and inhibit the growth of microbes.