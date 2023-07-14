Malayalam
The Epic Trailer of Blockchain Life 2023 is out now!

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 14, 2023 04:53 PM IST
Blockchain life
More than 7,000 participants from 120 countries are expected. Photo: Blockchain-life.com
Topic | Business

We are incredibly excited to share the official Trailer for Blockchain Life 2023 in Dubai, scheduled for October 24-25.
No other conference has such cinematic videos – this trailer sets a revolutionary standard for world crypto events.

The story of three heroes in the Dubai desert showcases the remarkable progress of the crypto industry and the common values within our community. You’ll definitely feel the vibe of the path that we all have made.

The Forum has become the main meeting point for Сrypto Whales from all over the world. In fact, you'll witness their significant presence in the video, because more than 7,000 participants from 120 countries are expected. Get inspired by the electrifying atmosphere of the trailer!

