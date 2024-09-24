Pay your MPEZ Bill online using Bajaj Finserv

The Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited (MPEZ) distributes and maintains electricity in the eastern regions of Madhya Pradesh. MPEZ allows you to pay your bills online through its website or payment platforms like BBPS on Bajaj Finserv.

One of the most convenient and secure ways to make MPEZ bill payments is through the Bajaj Finserv BBPS platform. It is a secure, quick, and hassle-free method for paying your electricity bills online. The BBPS on Bajaj Finserv is your one-stop destination for paying utility bills, recharging mobiles, and paying EMIs for loans. Pay the MPEZ electricity bill online without experiencing any service interruptions. Once you use the service, the monthly reminders will help you keep track of paying your bills on or before the due date, helping you avoid late penalties.

Benefits of paying MPEZ electricity bill online on Bajaj Finserv

When paying your MPEZ electricity bill through the Bajaj Finserv Bajaj Pay platform, you can avail of the following benefits:

Ease of payment: You can complete your MPEZ electricity bill payment anytime from the comfort of your home before the due date.

Multiple payment methods: The Bajaj Finserv BBPS platform allows you to use credit/debit cards, net banking, UPI, or Bajaj Pay Wallet to make transactions conveniently.

Safe and secure: Bajaj Finserv provides a safe and secure payment platform on BBPS. Your payment details are secure with the platform's robust security measures.

Instant billing receipts: When you pay the MPEZ electricity bill online, you will receive instant transaction IDs and billing receipts. It ensures better transparency and reliability.

How to make MPEZ electricity bill payment on Bajaj Finserv

To pay the MPEZ electricity bill on the Bajaj Finserv app, follow these simple steps:

Download the Bajaj Finserv app from the Google Play Store or App Store and install it on your device Open the app, log in, or register if you are a new user Under 'PAYMENTS', go to 'BILLS AND RECHARGES' and select 'ELECTRICITY' Choose your electricity provider from the drop-down menu Enter your consumer number and click 'FETCH THE BILL' Select a payment method from the list of available payment options, such as credit cards, debit cards, and net banking After choosing your preferred payment mode, enter the requested payment details Check the details you entered and click on 'PAY NOW'

You will receive a notification from Bajaj Finserv after making a successful payment.

How to pay MPEZ electricity bill online on the Bajaj Finserv website

Here is how you can pay your MPEZ electricity bill on the Bajaj Finserv website:

Visit the Bajaj Finserv website or click on https://www.bajajfinserv.in/ Go to the 'BILLS AND RECHARGES' under the 'PAYMENTS' section Click on 'ELECTRICITY BILL PAYMENT' Choose your electricity provider from the drop-down menu Enter your 'CONSUMER NUMBER' and click on 'FETCH BILL' Select a payment method from the list of available payment options such as credit card, debit card, Bajaj Pay Wallet, Bajaj Pay UPI, and net banking After choosing your preferred payment mode, enter the requested payment details Check the details you entered and click on 'PAY NOW'

Fees and charges

A convenience fee of up to 2% will be charged depending on the transaction amount and payment mode (inclusive of applicable taxes).

Note: For failed transactions, the total amount, including charges except taxes, is reversed.

Why use Bajaj Finserv for MPEZ bill payment?

Bajaj Finserv is a trusted financial services provider that offers a wide range of services, including digital payments for utility bills like MPEZ electricity. Using Bajaj Finserv for electricity bill payment has many advantages:

User-friendly interface: Bajaj Finserv offers an easy-to-use platform for bill payments. Whether you are using the website or mobile app, the interface is intuitive and designed to cater to all users, making it perfect even for those who are very tech-savvy. Multiple payment options: Bajaj Finserv provides various payment methods such as UPI, net banking, debit/credit cards, and mobile wallets. This allows users to select the payment method that suits them best, ensuring convenience and flexibility. Instant bill retrieval: Once you enter your MPEZ consumer number, Bajaj Finserv instantly retrieves your bill details. This ensures that you pay the correct amount and simplifies the entire process. Timely payment reminders: Bajaj Finserv offers the option to set up automatic payment reminders, ensuring you never miss a due date. This helps avoid late payment penalties and service disruptions. 24/7 availability: With Bajaj Finserv, you can pay your MPEZ bill anytime and from anywhere. You do not have to wait for office hours or visit physical locations.

Paying your MPEZ bill online using Bajaj Finserv is quick, safe, and convenient, saving you time and effort. With an intuitive interface, multiple payment options, and added features like autopay and payment reminders, Bajaj Finserv is an excellent choice for handling your utility payments.

Make the switch to digital payments with Bajaj Finserv and experience the convenience of managing your MPEZ bills with ease.